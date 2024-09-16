Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,478,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4325 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
