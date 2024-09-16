flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1939 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,478,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4325 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Aurea - December 8, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
