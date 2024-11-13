1 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 13, 2008.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (19) XF (43) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (4)

Coinhouse (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (8)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (17)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (3)

UBS (1)

WAG (14)