flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,475,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 13, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (14)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 G at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access