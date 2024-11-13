Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1939 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,475,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 13, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
