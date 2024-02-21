1 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

