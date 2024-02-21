flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,033,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Künker - March 14, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 F at auction Künker - October 2, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 2, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1939 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access