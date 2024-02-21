Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1939 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,033,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
