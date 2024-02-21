Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,570,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4322 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
