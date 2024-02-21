flag
1 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 E "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,570,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4322 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

