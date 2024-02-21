1 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

