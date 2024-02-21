1 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,522,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Künker - October 2, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 2, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 D at auction Künker - October 12, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2001
Condition AU
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

