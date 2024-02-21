Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1939 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,522,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
