Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,836,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark B. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 156 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Dorotheum - November 15, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Via - September 30, 2024
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 30, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 B at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
