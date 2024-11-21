Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1939 B "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,836,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark B. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coins of History (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frühwald (7)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (16)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (22)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (23)
- Via (4)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (23)
- WCN (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 156 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search