1 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,150,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1939 A at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

