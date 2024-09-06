Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,150,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1939
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
