1 Reichsmark 1939 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1939 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (9) VF (1)