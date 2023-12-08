1 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (7)