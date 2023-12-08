flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,721,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Aurea - December 8, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 J at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

