Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1937 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,721,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
