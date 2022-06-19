Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,926,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1937
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5432 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 21, 2021.
Сondition
