Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,926,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5432 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 21, 2021.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1937 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

