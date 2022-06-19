1 Reichsmark 1937 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1937 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5432 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 21, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)