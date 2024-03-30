Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,975,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2023 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 50. Bidding took place June 16, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search