1 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,975,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2023 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 50. Bidding took place June 16, 2022.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Aurea - December 8, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 J at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

