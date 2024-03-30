1 Reichsmark 1936 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2023 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 50. Bidding took place June 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (7) VF (1)