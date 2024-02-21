flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 620,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2478 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Schulman - December 14, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Alexander - September 22, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 5034 RUB
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Alexander - July 7, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Alexander - July 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 7, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 G at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
