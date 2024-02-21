Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 620,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2478 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Felzmann (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (7)
- Marciniak (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 5034 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search