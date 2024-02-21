1 Reichsmark 1936 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2478 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

