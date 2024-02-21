1 Reichsmark 1936 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1)