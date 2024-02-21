Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1936 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,075,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
