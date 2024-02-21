flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1936 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,075,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 F at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access