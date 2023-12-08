flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Aurea - December 8, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction VL Nummus - July 24, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 E at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

