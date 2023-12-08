Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 1, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
