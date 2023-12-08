1 Reichsmark 1936 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1745 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 1, 2024.

