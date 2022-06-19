1 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)