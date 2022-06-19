Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,940,000
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
