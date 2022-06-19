flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 D "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,940,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1936 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
