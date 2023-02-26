1 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 314. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) No grade (2)