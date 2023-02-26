Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,287,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 314. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
