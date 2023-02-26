flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1936 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,287,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1936 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 314. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

