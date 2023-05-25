Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1935 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,621,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1935 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1101 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
