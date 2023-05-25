flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1935 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1935 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1935 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,621,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1935 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1101 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1935 J at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
