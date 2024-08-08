1 Reichsmark 1934 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)