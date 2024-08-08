flag
1 Reichsmark 1934 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1934 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1934 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,820,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 J at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

