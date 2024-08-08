Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1934 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,820,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
