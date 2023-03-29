Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1934 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,252,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4312 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
