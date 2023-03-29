flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1934 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1934 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1934 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,252,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4312 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - June 13, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 G at auction Künker - October 1, 1999
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

