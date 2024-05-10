flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1934 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1934 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1934 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,345,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 136. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 540 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 A at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 A at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 A at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1934 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
