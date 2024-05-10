Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1934 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,345,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 136. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 540 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
