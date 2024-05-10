1 Reichsmark 1934 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1934 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 136. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (2)