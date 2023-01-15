Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1933 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search