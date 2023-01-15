flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1933 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 3, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

