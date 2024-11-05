Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1933 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
