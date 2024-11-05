1 Reichsmark 1933 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (1) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)