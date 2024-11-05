flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1933 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1151 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place November 4, 2024.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Katz - January 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction BAC - May 30, 2017
Seller BAC
Date May 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 F at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
