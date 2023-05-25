flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1933 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 E "Type 1933-1939" Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 E "Type 1933-1939"

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26895 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - June 13, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 E at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

