Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1933 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,500,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26895 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (14)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
