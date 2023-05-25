1 Reichsmark 1933 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26895 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

