1 Reichsmark 1933 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,562,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
