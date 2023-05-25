flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1933 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 D "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 D "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,562,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction CNG - August 16, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 D at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1933 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access