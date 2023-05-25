1 Reichsmark 1933 D "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (8)