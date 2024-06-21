flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1933 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1933 A "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,030,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 31, 2016.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction CNG - November 29, 2023
Seller CNG
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Heritage - April 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1933 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

