1 Reichsmark 1933 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,030,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1933 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 31, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller CNG
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
