Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1892-1913
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 24803 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Germany 5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1410 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg" at auction Lanz München - December 11, 2012
Seller Lanz München
Date December 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
