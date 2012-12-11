5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 24803 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

