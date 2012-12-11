Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1892-1913 "Wurtenberg". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 24803 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
