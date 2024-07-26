Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 341,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (297)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
