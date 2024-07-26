5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

