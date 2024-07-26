Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 341,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (297)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition PR64 DCAM PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

