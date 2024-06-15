5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 436,321
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1851 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
