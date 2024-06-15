Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 436,321

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1851 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Naumann - April 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

