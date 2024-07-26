Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,000
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3994 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
