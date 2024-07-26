Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,000
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2017.

Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3994 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 16, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

