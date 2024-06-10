5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3049 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (24) UNC (6) AU (6) XF (12) VF (11) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) CAMEO (4) PL (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Attica Auctions (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins of History (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (4)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)