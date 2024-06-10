Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 391,317
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3049 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 5700 RUB
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
