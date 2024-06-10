Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 391,317

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3049 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 5700 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coins of History - January 15, 2023
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

