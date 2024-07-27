Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 722,182
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
