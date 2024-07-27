Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 722,182

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
