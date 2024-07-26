Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 360,889

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20721 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisa (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 17, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

