Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 360,889
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20721 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
