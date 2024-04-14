Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 210,700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search