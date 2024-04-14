Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 210,700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
