5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 211,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2085 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
