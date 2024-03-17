5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2085 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

