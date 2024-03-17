Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 211,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2085 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

