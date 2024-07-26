Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 112,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.

Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1089 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Dorotheum - November 14, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1899 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

