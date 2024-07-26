Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 112,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1089 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1899 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search