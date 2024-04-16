Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 216,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30775 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

