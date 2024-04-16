Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 216,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30775 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
