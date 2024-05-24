Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 201,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,750. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (14)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (16)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1895 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search