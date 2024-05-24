Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1895 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 201,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,750. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (14)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (16)
- Möller (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rauch (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (3)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (15)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (6)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search