5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) AU (1) XF (8) VF (45) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (6)

Höhn (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (10)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NOA (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (7)

Teutoburger (8)

WAG (8)