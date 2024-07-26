Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
