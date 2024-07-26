Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6868 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (8)
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1894 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

