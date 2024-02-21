Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 71,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
