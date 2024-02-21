Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 71,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

