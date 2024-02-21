5 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4222 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

