5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (7) AU (13) XF (8) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (2)

