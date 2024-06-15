Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 69,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
