Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 69,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

