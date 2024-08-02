Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1878 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1878 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

