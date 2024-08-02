Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1878 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1878 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1878 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
