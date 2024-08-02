Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 488,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
