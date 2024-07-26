Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (33)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (30)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (9)
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1888 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search