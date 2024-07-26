5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

