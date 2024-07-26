Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (9)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (33)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- NOA (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (30)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (9)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search