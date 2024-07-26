5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

