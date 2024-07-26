Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 897,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (349)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4299 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
