Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 897,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (349)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4299 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

