Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 318,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2708 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,600. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

