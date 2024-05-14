Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1875 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 318,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2708 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,600. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8203 $
Price in auction currency 7600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1252 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
