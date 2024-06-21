Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 113,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5806 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
