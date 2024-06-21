Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 113,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5806 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (4)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (17)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search