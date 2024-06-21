5 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5806 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (4) AU (16) XF (34) VF (29) F (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2)

