Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (220)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1916 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24274 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (23)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (21)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Katz (10)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (77)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (12)
  • Westfälische (6)
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4666 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5621 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1916 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1916 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search