3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1916
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (220)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1916 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24274 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4666 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5621 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1916 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
