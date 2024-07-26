3 Mark 1916 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1916 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24274 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (124) UNC (19) AU (52) XF (19) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (6) PF65 (11) PF64 (7) PF63 (5) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (17) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (10)

Emporium Hamburg (23)

Gärtner (6)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Grün (21)

Heritage (5)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Katz (10)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (77)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Möller (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (4)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (8)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (2)

WAG (12)

Westfälische (6)