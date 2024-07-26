Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg". Silver Wedding. "H" - high (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Silver Wedding. "H" - high
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. Silver Wedding. "H" - high. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3494 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 720,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
