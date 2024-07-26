Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg". Silver Wedding. "H" - high (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Silver Wedding. "H" - high

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" Silver Wedding "H" - high - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" Silver Wedding "H" - high - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. Silver Wedding. "H" - high. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3494 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 720,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

