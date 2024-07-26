3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg". Silver Wedding. "H" - low (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. Silver Wedding. "H" - low. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (119) UNC (398) AU (135) XF (113) VF (17) No grade (33) Condition (slab) MS68 (3) MS67 (22) MS66 (41) MS65 (58) MS64 (33) MS63 (16) MS62 (13) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (5) PF65 (9) PF64 (12) PF63 (4) PF61 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (9) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (110) PCGS (88) ННР (13) CCG (1) ECC (1) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (28)

Artemide Aste (2)

Aste (2)

Auction World (7)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (12)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

BAC (28)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (3)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (3)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (9)

Darabanth (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Dorotheum (5)

Downies (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (22)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (13)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (2)

GINZA (3)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (2)

Goldberg (6)

Gorny & Mosch (13)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (8)

Heritage (91)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (14)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (21)

ibercoin (4)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Jesús Vico (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (67)

Klondike Auction (2)

Kroha (2)

Künker (46)

La Galerie Numismatique (8)

Marciniak (5)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)

Möller (12)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (6)

Nihon (1)

NOA (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numis.be (1)

Numisa (4)

Numisbalt (36)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (3)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Pruvost (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (16)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (7)

Rzeszowski DA (20)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (12)

Soler y Llach (17)

Solidus Numismatik (7)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (13)

Stephen Album (4)

Tauler & Fau (7)

Teutoburger (37)

UBS (8)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)

Via (3)

WAG (49)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (3)

Zöttl (12)