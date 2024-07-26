Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg". Silver Wedding. "H" - low (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Silver Wedding. "H" - low
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 493,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. Silver Wedding. "H" - low. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
