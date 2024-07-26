Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg". Silver Wedding. "H" - low (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Silver Wedding. "H" - low

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" Silver Wedding "H" - low - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" Silver Wedding "H" - low - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 493,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (818) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. Silver Wedding. "H" - low. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 26, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
