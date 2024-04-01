Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 267,700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31510 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

