Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 267,700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31510 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
