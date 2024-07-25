Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 849,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search