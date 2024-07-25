Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 849,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
For the sale of 3 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
